Odisha, Bengal begin relief works after Cyclone Dana

Bhubaneswar/ Kolkata: Severe Cyclonic Storm Dana slammed into the eastern coast of India early Friday, triggering torrential rains, high-speed winds, and extensive damage across Odisha and West Bengal. The cyclone, which made landfall between Dhamra and Bhitarkanika past midnight, left a trail of destruction, uprooting trees and electric poles and causing significant infrastructural damage and crop loss across several districts.

While Odisha’s “Zero Casualty Mission” successfully prevented loss of life within the state, West Bengal reported a single fatality. Authorities in both states launched extensive relief and rehabilitation operations as Cyclone Dana weakened into a deep depression, moving westward.

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi commended the state’s preparedness and successful evacuation efforts under the “Zero Casualty Mission.”

Odisha Revenue Minister Suresh Pujari briefed reporters on Friday evening, emphasizing the swift progress in restoration efforts and outlining the government’s response. Damage assessments will commence on Saturday, with a target completion within seven days. Pujari confirmed that major road blockages caused by fallen trees have been cleared, and communication lines restored across most regions.

“Those who lost their homes in the cyclone will be provided with pucca houses,” he announced. “Around 6 lakh people were evacuated to safer locations, ensuring their safety during this devastating storm,” he said.

Deputy Chief Minister K V Singh Deo, also overseeing the energy department, provided an update on power restoration, with approximately 95 per cent of affected 33 KV feeders already operational. Restoration efforts for the remaining network up to the Distribution Transformer level are underway, with particular attention to isolated areas like Jamboo, Talachua, Kandira, and Bagapatia, where heavy rainfall has complicated efforts. Singh Deo reassured the public that adequate manpower and materials are on-site to expedite the process.

The coastal districts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, and Balasore bore the brunt of the cyclone’s fury, experiencing wind speeds up to 100 km/h. Tidal surges of approximately

two meters inundated low-lying areas near Bhitarkanika National Park, leading to widespread damage in coastal villages.

In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed one fatality linked to the cyclone. The victim, identified as a resident who was reportedly performing cable-related work, died in the incident. “This is a very unfortunate incident,” Banerjee said.

Over 2.16 lakh people were evacuated from vulnerable areas in West Bengal, primarily in the coastal districts of Purba Medinipur and South 24 Parganas, which were severely impacted. Banerjee, who stayed overnight at the state

secretariat to monitor the situation, held a review meeting, instructing officials to ensure relief materials reached all affected families.

Initial assessments indicate substantial damage to kutcha dwellings, downed electricity poles, and breaches in mud embankments, which led to severe flooding in certain areas. The Kapil Muni temple in Gangasagar also reported flooding due to breaches in nearby embankments.

Cyclone Dana has also affected rice cultivation in West Bengal, with vast paddy fields flattened by wind and rain. Farmers in Paschim Medinipur and nearby districts voiced concerns over crop losses, compounding financial difficulties faced after recent flooding.

In Kolkata, torrential rains associated with Dana resulted in extensive waterlogging, with certain areas experiencing inundation well into the afternoon, affecting public transit and local businesses.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that Dana began its landfall around 12:05 am on Friday between Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara and Dhamra in Bhadrak district of Odisha. Wind speeds peaked around 110 km/h, with landfall taking approximately eight-and-a-half hours, finally concluding by 8:30 am.

Flight operations resumed at Kolkata airport in West Bengal from 8 am on Friday after being suspended since Thursday evening in view of the cyclonic storm.

Train services on the south section of the Sealdah Division under the Eastern Railway also restarted at 10 am after scheduled cancellations due to the cyclone.

Flight and train services also resumed in Bhubaneswar on Friday morning.

The East Coast Railway (ECoR), in a statement, said trains started running as per schedule, barring those cancelled earlier in its jurisdiction.

The ECoR cancelled around 203 trains as a precautionary measure for the cyclone Dana.

The IMD forecast heavy rainfall for the region until Saturday morning, issuing a red warning for Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Mayurbhanj districts in Odisha, urging residents to take action and avoid unnecessary travel.