Odisha assembly polls: BJP names candidates for 112 seats

The BJP on Tuesday named 112 candidates for the Odisha assembly polls which will be held alongside the Lok Sabha elections.

The party's state unit president Manmohan Samal will contest from Chandabali while its former chief Suresh Pujari, an MP in the outgoing Lok Sabha, will fight from Brarajarajnagar.

The Odisha assembly has 147 seats and the BJP has emerged as the main challenger to the Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal.

Patnaik has been at the helm of the state since 2000. The BJP and the BJD were in talks for an alliance but the negotiations fell through over seat-sharing arrangement.

The BJD and the BJP won 112 and 23 seats respectively in the 2019 polls in the state where the Congress is the third main party.