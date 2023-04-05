Observe Hanuman Jayanti peacefully, with solemnity: CM Mamata Banerjee

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has urged people to observe Hanuman Jayanti on Thursday peacefully and with solemnity.



“The Ramadan month is going on, Bengali New Year’s Day is also approaching and tomorrow is Hanuman Jayanti, observe all these festivals peacefully. There will be no problem if everything is organised peacefully. Peace rules supreme in Bengal. People may belong to different religions but the festival is for all and during those days, people from all communities, castes and creeds exchange pleasantries with each other. This is the culture of Bengal,” Banerjee said at the inauguration of the Press Club at Digha on Wednesday.

Banerjee reiterated that she wants peace to prevail in the world, the country and the state and also among the masses.

Barely two days back while addressing a distribution programme in East Midnapore’s Khejuri, Banerjee said she respects ‘Bajrangbali’ (another name for Lord Hanuman), but expressed her concern that “there might be plans for riots on the day”.

“I would like to put our people on alert for April 6. We do respect Bajrangbali. But they might have plans for riots,” she had said, without naming any group.

Two places in Howrah and Hooghly districts of Bengal witnessed unrest over processions during Ram Navami. Police intervention, however, has brought the situation under control.

While addressing a booth-level meeting at Digha on Tuesday, Banerjee had said: “The BJP is behind the violence in Hooghly and Howrah. They had brought in hired goons from other states to unleash violence in Bengal which does not go with the culture of this state. It is a criminal act. They are trying to defame the Hindu religion by pitting one community against another. But rioters have no religion, they are just political goons. I appeal to everyone to maintain calm.”

Banerjee expressed her happiness regarding the construction of the new press club in Digha. “This club is very beautiful, better than the Kolkata Press Club. I have tried to renovate the Press Club but as the land belongs to the Army they have not given the nod for any such constructions there,” she added.

Interestingly, while wishing all a happy Bengali New Year that falls on April 15, Banerjee coined a new Bengali word ‘Suvonandan’.

“Everyone says ‘Suvechha’ (greetings) and ‘Abhinandan’ (congratulations). Let me say ‘Suvonandan’ by creating a new word from these two words. I wish you all ‘Suvonandan’ for Poila Baisakh,” she said.