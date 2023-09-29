Objectionable remarks being made against constitutional institutions for political reasons: Dhankhar

Nalanda: It is a matter of serious concern that objectionable remarks are being made against constitutional institutions just for certain political reasons, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Friday.



Addressing the students and faculty of Nalanda University during an open house session, he said any adverse comment about such institutions is against India's rich cultural heritage.

"We must not look at constitutional functionaries through political prism only to score brownie political points. That is not acceptable. The constitutional institutions are facing objectionable remarks just for certain political reasons. It is a matter of serious concern. Sanctity of the constitutional institutions must be respected," he said.

"I call upon everyone to be responsible when it comes to constitutional institutions. Any adverse comment about the constitutional institutions is against India's rich cultural heritage," he added.

The remarks came in the backdrop of Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot taking a dig at Dhankhar's frequent trips to the state where assembly polls are due later this year.

Gehlot, a senior Congress leader, had told a rally on Thursday, "Yesterday, the vice president came and visited five districts. What is the logic? Elections are to be held soon... if you come during this, it will have different meanings and messages, which will not be good for democracy".

Later, during an interaction with journalists he said, "Now, only the president remains to come here."

Speaking at the programme, Dhankhar said that a decade ago India was among the 'Fragile Five' economies in the world, but it is now among the "big five" economies.

"From 'Fragile Five' to the world's fifth largest economy, it is no small achievement," he said, adding that it was also a great success for India to secure a G20 membership for the African Union.

"It was a great achievement for liberty, human rights, world unity, global peace and harmony," he said.

The vice president said Nalanda is known across the world for its unique brand of knowledge, learning and education.

"Its history and rich legacy make Nalanda stand out in the world. You have to carry that legacy to a higher level. There is the emergence of an ecosystem now in Bharat, which allows you to fully unleash your energy, exploit your talent and potential, and realise your aspirations and dreams," he told the students.

"Be inquisitive and never stop learning even if you leave Nalanda. Follow your aptitude and convictions. Always have respect for other's views. Don't be judgemental about it. In my experience, sometimes the other's point of view is the correct one," he added.

Dhankhar said that education leads to wisdom, tolerance and respect for humankind.

"Education enlarges your horizon, so that you don't think in terms of village, state or a nation, you think globally," he said.

He also showered praise on the National Education Policy 2020 and called it a game changer that "has unshackled us from degree orientation and kept away dead baggage".

"NEP-2020 is made for Bharat, so that Bharat regains the place of 'Vishwa Guru', which I am sure will happen," Dhankhar said.

The vice president along with his wife Sudesh Dhankhar also planted a sapling on the campus of the varsity. They were welcomed by state Rural Development Minister Shrawon Kumar, Nalanda MP Kaushalendra Kumar and vice-chancellor Abhay Kumar Singh on their arrival at the campus.

Dhankhar, who was on his maiden visit to Bihar after becoming the vice president, reached Nalanda via Gaya, where he was received at the airport by Governor Rajendra Arlekar.

At the Vishnupad temple in Gaya, he performed 'pind daan' rituals for the salvation of his ancestors' souls.