OBC leader Nayab Saini takes oath as CM amid BJP-JJP split, Khattar’s exit

CHANDIGARH: The tiny northern state of Haryana was witness to a flurry of political developments on Tuesday as the ruling BJP-JJP alliance fell apart. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and his entire Cabinet tendered their resignations during the day, and shortly thereafter, senior BJP leader Nayab Singh Saini was sworn in as the new Chief Minister.



Along with the surprise choice of Saini, five others took the oath as members of the new council of ministers. They are BJP leaders Kanwar Pal, Mool Chand Sharma, Jai Parkash Dalal and Banwari Lal and Independent MLA Ranjit Singh Chautala. Outgoing Home Minister Anil Vij was dropped from the team. The outgoing Cabinet consisted of 14 ministers, including Khattar and three members from Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) led by Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala.

Saini was administered the oath by Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya during a ceremony held at the Raj Bhavan here. Known to be Khattar’s staunch supporter, he bowed before Khattar and sought his blessings after being sworn in.

Saini later said that they have presented a letter of support of 48 MLAs to the Governor and asked him to convene an Assembly session on Wednesday so that the BJP government can prove its majority in the House.

A well-known, influential and firmly entrenched OBC leader, Saini, 54, is BJP’s MP from Kurukshetra. He is also the party’s state unit president.

The BJP-JJP alliance was formed after the 2019 Assembly election and appeared to be having a smooth run till differences surfaced over seat sharing in the coming Lok Sabha polls. The JJP which drew a blank in 2019 Lok Sabha elections wanted two seats this time around. The party of Dushyant Chautala who was Deputy Chief Minister in the Khattar Cabinet is expected to hold a rally in its stronghold of Hisar district most probably in a day and announce details of their poll campaign as it expressed its strong intention to contest all 10 Lok Sabha seats in the state.

The BJP has 41 MLAs in the 90-member Assembly and it needs to be comfortably placed at the majority mark of 46. The new government will be supported by six Independent MLAs and possibly some from the JJP as well.

Khattar’s second term as Chief Minister was scheduled to end in October when the Assembly polls were also due. Khattar is likely to make his Lok Sabha debut in the coming elections, sources indicated.

Saini acknowledged outgoing Chief Minister Khattar’s significant contribution to the overall development of the state. He praised Khattar for setting an example of governance over the past nine and a half years, which has set a new standard for progress in Haryana.

He said that Khattar has spearheaded inclusive development in the state, adhering to the fundamental principle of “Haryana Ek-Haryanvi Ek,” without any discrimination. Working in the spirit of Antodaya, he has extended the benefits of government schemes to the person standing in the last line. Through initiatives such as Haryana’s transfer policy, and transparent employment procedures, among others, Khattar has earned the trust and confidence of the public. Nayab Singh Saini further expressed gratitude during the first Cabinet meeting for the commendable work accomplished during Sh Manohar Lal’s tenure.

Expressing his gratitude to the central leadership, including Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, BJP national president JP Nadda, and Haryana BJP in-charge Biplab Deb, the Chief Minister said that he will work to uphold the same ethos of public service exemplified by Manohar Lal Khattar, and assured that the state government would strive to meet the expectations of every citizen.

Earlier, in the first Cabinet meeting convened under the chairmanship of Saini, heartfelt appreciation was extended to Khattar for his unwavering commitment to serving the people of the state. Saini reiterated the Cabinet’s dedication to advancing the state’s comprehensive development agenda, pledging to build upon the policies, ideologies, and initiatives set forth by Khattar.

The Cabinet also decided to convene a special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha on March 13, 2024.

In choosing to opt for a strong OBC leader to head the government, the BJP appears to push for widening its support base among the community ahead of Lok Sabha polls.

Saini’s political career began three decades ago when he worked in the BJP’s organisation in several posts. He headed the Ambala district unit of the party and in 2014 he was elected as an MLA from Narayangarh. In 2016, he was inducted as a state minister. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, he was fielded from Kurukshetra and bagged the seat by defeating Nirmal Singh of Congress by a margin of nearly four lakh votes.

Saini rose through the ranks in the party and was unanimously elected as the leader of the state BJP’s legislature group at a meeting held here on Tuesday.

Saini’s appointment as the state BJP chief in October was seen as the party’s move to strengthen its hold over the OBC community and non-Jats.

The support of Jats, who are the most populous communities in the state, is largely seen to be divided between the Congress, the JJP and the Indian National Lok Dal.