OBC activists' quota fast enters 7th day, health deteriorates: doctors

Jalna: The fast by two activists, seeking an assurance that the OBC quota will not be disturbed amid the Maratha reservation demand, entered the seventh day on Wednesday, with doctors saying that their health has started deteriorating.

After requests by OBC (Other Backward Classes) members, the activists – Laxman Hake and Navnath Waghmare – took a few sips of water, but maintained that they would continue their protest.

Hake and Waghmare have been sitting on their hunger strike at Wadigodri village in Jalna district since June 13.

Government medical officer Anil Waghmare said the activist’s blood pressure has risen and their blood sugar levels are low. Doctors have stressed that both need to be hospitalised to prevent further health complications.

The OBC activists have been demanding the scrapping of the Maharashtra government's draft notification that recognises Kunbis as “sage soyare” (blood relatives) of Maratha community members. Kunbi, an agrarian group, enjoys quota benefits under the OBC category.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, Hake said no government representative has visited them, rejecting Maratha activist Manoj Jarange’s allegations that their protest was government-sponsored.

“Officials would have shown concern and visited us had our protest been backed by the government,” Hake said.

He criticised Jarange for his “ignorance” regarding the complexities of the reservation system. “Jarange does not understand the law and reservation system,” he said.

Hake also extended an invitation for an open debate with Jarange's team to discuss the intricacies of the reservation issue.

Meanwhile, OBC members have called for a bandh at Ambad. On Tuesday, they blocked the Dhule-Solapur national highway for some time over their demands.