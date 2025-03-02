Shreyas makes fine fifty but NZ limit India to 249/9

Dubai: Shreyas Iyer produced a composed fifty under pressure but New Zealand, led by pacer Mark Henry, managed to stifle India to an under-par 249 for nine in their Champions Trophy Group A match here on Sunday.

Iyer (79 off 98 balls) shared a well-paced 98 runs alliance with Axar Patel (42 off 61 balls) for the fourth wicket and Hardik Pandya (45 off 45) played a quick-fire innings towards the end to help India survive a top-order meltdown.

Henry (5/42) was the most successful bowler for New Zealand, who also made an impact with their terrific fielding.

It was a slightly different situation for Iyer as in the last few matches, the top three batters had given him the cushion of runs.

It had enabled him to bat with some degree of freedom in those matches. But here he had to build the innings from the scratch and he did that job with perfection while making fifty off 75 balls with a single off Rachin Ravindra.

The natural flair was on show on occasions as Iyer once lofted pacer Will O’Rourke for a six over long one and Axar gave him excellent company on a rather slow pitch.

But Axar departed against the flow of the game when his attempt to scoop Ravindra over short fine leg ended in the hands of Kane Williamson.

A century was there for the taking for Iyer but a feeble pull off O’Rourke was gobbled by up Young inside the covers.

KL Rahul, who now bats at a rather inexplicable No. 6 slot, looked promising while making 23 off 29 balls that contained a brilliant hit over long-on for a six off Ravindra.

But Tom Latham latched on to a lovely catch behind the stumps off the edge off left-arm spinner and skipper Mitchell Santner, who once again came up with a good spell that contained a series of speed off balls, just over 70 kmph.

Those dismissals hurt India but Hardik, who produced some beefy hits, ensured that India reached the 250-mark.

Before Iyer's rescue act and Hardik's fire, India were tottering at 30 for 3 with skipper Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli getting out cheaply.

Rohit started brightly, pulling pacer Mark Henry for a four and six, but perished to pull, skying pacer Kyle Jamieson to Will Young.

However, Henry had his own moments of joy soon as Gill was trapped plumb in front and the vice-captain also burned a review before walking back to the dressing room.

Henry would thank the flying Glenn Phillips for Kohli’s wicket as the Kiwi snatched a rasping square cut out of thin air.

But Shreyas and Axar gave some respite with their gritty partnership.