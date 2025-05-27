Number of BJP, JD(S) workers ready to join Congress in Karnataka: Shivakumar

Bengaluru: A number of BJP and JD(S) workers are ready to join the Congress, and instructions have been given to all party legislators and district presidents across the state to make necessary arrangements to facilitate this, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar said.

He made the statement after inducting former Bangarpet MLA M Narayanaswamy and others, who quit the BJP and joined the Congress.

"We have started a new chapter after two years. I have instructed all our party legislators and district presidents across the state. Many BJP and JD(S) workers want to join the Congress, as the Siddaramaiah-led government is doing commendable work for the welfare and livelihood of the people," Shivakumar said.

Speaking to reporters here, he added, "They don’t want to waste their time and energy in other parties and want to join the Congress to identify themselves with our party."

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and several other party leaders were present at the event.