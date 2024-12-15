NUJS Kolkata awarded A+ grade by NAAC

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informed on Saturday that the state-aided National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS), Kolkata has been awarded an A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC).

“Glad to know that the State-aided National University of Juridical Sciences, Kolkata has been awarded A+ grade by the National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC). Among other things, its introduction of Forensic Science studies and its tie-up with Cambridge University and King’s College, London, etc. have been valued,” Banerjee wrote in her X handle.

The state amended the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Act in 2018 providing 5 per cent of the total students of NUJS complete tuition fee waiver.

“The most important and noteworthy thing is the Government of West Bengal, by the amendment of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences Act in 2018, has provided 5% of the total students of NUJS complete tuition fee waiver, and our students from economically weaker sections have thus gained access to this premier centre of education,“ she further wrote.According to Banerjee’s post, NUJS is the only National Law University in India to do this, and it has been our contribution. “Let advanced education be combined with social equity and let such efforts be thus recognized,” she added.Banerjee had attended the convocation of NUJS in 2022.