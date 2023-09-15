Nuh violence: Hours after Cong MLA's arrest, Haryana govt suspends mobile Internet in the district

Hours after Congress MLA Mamman Khan was arrested in connection with the July 31 Nuh violence, the Haryana government on Friday ordered the suspension of mobile Internet and the bulk SMS services in the district for two days.

A government order in this regard does not mention anything about Khan's arrest though.

"This order is issued to prevent any disturbance of peace and public order in the jurisdiction of district Nuh in the state of Haryana and shall be in force with effect from September 15 (10:00hrs) to September 16 (2359hrs)," says the order issued by Home Department Additional Chief Secretary T V S N Prasad.

"It has been brought to my notice by Deputy Commissioner, Nuh, vide his request dated September 14 that there is an apprehension of causing tension, annoyance, agitation, damage of public & private property and disturbance of public peace & tranquillity in the district," Prasad said.

Khan, the Ferozepur Jhirka legislator, was named an accused in an FIR lodged after the communal clashes. He was arrested late last night, the Haryana Police said.

Adequate police forces have been deployed in the entire Nuh district following Khan's arrest. Tight security arrangement has been made in and around the court complex where Khan is expected to be produced by the police later in the day.

The Haryana government had last month too suspended mobile Internet services in the Nuh district for several days after the July 31 incident of violence.

A Vishva Hindu Parishad-led procession was attacked by mobs in Nuh on July 31. Six people were killed, most of them during the attack. A cleric died in an attack on a mosque in adjoining Gurugram.