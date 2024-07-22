Nuh: Tight security and Internet blackout for Braj Mandal Yatra after last year's violence

Chandigarh: The Haryana government on Sunday heightened security measures and imposed a 24-hour suspension of mobile internet and bulk SMS services in Nuh district in preparation for the Braj Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra. This comes in response to last year’s violence during the same event, which left six dead, including two home guards and a cleric from a Gurugram mosque, following an attack on a Vishva Hindu Parishad procession. To ensure safety, around 2,500 police and paramilitary personnel have been stationed in the district. Nuh Superintendent of Police Vijay Pratap Singh stated that forces will be deployed along the procession route and monitored using drones.



Nuh Deputy Commissioner Dhirendra Khadgata assured that the situation is calm and both Hindu and Muslim communities are prepared for the yatra. He noted that welcome gates and food stalls have been set up, and 100 volunteers will assist with coordination along the route.

The suspension of internet services, effective from 6 pm Sunday to 6 pm Monday, is intended to prevent the spread of misinformation and rumours on social media platforms, as noted in the order by Haryana Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Anurag Rastogi.

A flag march took place in the district on Sunday, and Dr Imam Umer Ahmed Ilyasi of the All India Imam Organization visited Nalhar Mahadev Temple in the evening to promote peace.

Nuh Police Spokesperson Krishna Kumar mentioned ongoing search operations in the Aravalli mountains, which are near the yatra route. The procession will begin at Nuh’s Nalhar Temple and conclude at Singar, passing through Jhir Temple.

Police are closely monitoring key locations, including Nuh city, Nalhareshwar Temple, and the Aravalli mountains. In addition to regular police forces, a dog squad and mounted police are deployed, alongside paramilitary units such as the CRPF and RAF.

A special advisory has been issued for heavy vehicle drivers, directing them to use the Mumbai Expressway from Ambedkar Chowk in Firozpur Jhirka to avoid Nuh district during the yatra. Liquor shops will remain closed throughout the event.with agency inputs