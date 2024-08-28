NTF holds 1st meet, govt starts portal to seek inputs

New Delhi: In a significant move to tackle the pressing issue of violence against healthcare workers, the Supreme Court-appointed National Task Force (NTF) convened for its inaugural meeting on Tuesday. The 10-member task force, established in response to the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, aims to formulate a comprehensive protocol for the safety and security of medical professionals across India.



The tragic incident in Kolkata sparked nationwide protests, prompting the Supreme Court to take suo motu cognizance of the matter. In response, the Apex Court mandated the creation of the NTF to address the growing concerns surrounding the safety of healthcare workers.

During the meeting, chaired by the Cabinet secretary and attended by key officials including the home secretary and health secretary, the task force engaged in extensive discussions on various aspects of the issue. Members put forth their suggestions and reported receiving hundreds of recommendations directly from stakeholders.

To ensure a wide-ranging approach, the Union Health Ministry has launched a national portal titled ‘Suggestions to NTF’ on its website (www.mohfw.gov.in). This platform allows individuals and stakeholders from across the country to contribute their ideas and recommendations, which will be collated and considered by the task force. The NTF has decided to broaden its consultation process, recognizing the importance of hearing from various stakeholders. Secretary (Health), along with other task force members, will engage in wider discussions with major stakeholders, including the Indian Medical Association (IMA) and resident doctors’ associations. This inclusive approach aims to gain a comprehensive understanding of the challenges faced by healthcare professionals and to develop effective solutions.

In a parallel effort, states have been requested to provide information on existing security measures in medical institutions. A Google sheet has been shared with state authorities to facilitate this data collection process.

The task force is set to meet with state chief secretaries and Directors General of Police (DGPs) via video conference on Wednesday to discuss short-term measures for enhancing the security of medical professionals. The meeting was co-chaired by the Union home secretary and Union health secretary.

The Health Ministry has set forth specific terms of reference for the National Task Force (NTF) with a focus on two crucial areas: the prevention of violence against medical professionals and the assurance of safe working conditions, as well as the prevention of sexual violence against these professionals.

Key recommendations under review include the introduction of enhanced security measures in high-risk areas such as emergency rooms and intensive care units, and the implementation of baggage and person screening systems at hospital entrances. Additional measures involve the provision of separate, secure resting rooms for both male and female doctors and nurses, the adoption of technological interventions such as biometric and facial recognition systems to control access to sensitive areas, and the improvement of lighting and CCTV coverage throughout medical facilities. Furthermore, the Ministry is considering the provision of transportation services for medical professionals working late-night shifts and the employment of social workers specialised in grief and crisis counselling to support the healthcare workforce.

The task force is also addressing the prevention of sexual violence against medical professionals, emphasizing the implementation of the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 in all hospitals and nursing homes, including private health providers. The formation of Internal Complaints Committees in all medical establishments is being stressed as a crucial step in creating a safe and respectful work environment for healthcare professionals, particularly women