NTA postpones CSIR-UGC-NET citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues

New Delhi: Amid ongoing controversy over exam irregularities, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Friday the postponement of the June edition of the Joint Council of Scientific and Industrial Research and University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (CSIR-UGC-NET), citing unavoidable circumstances and logistic issues.

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a crucial test determining eligibility for junior research fellowships, assistant professorships, and admission to PhD programs in science disciplines.

This postponement follows closely on the heels of the NTA’s decision to cancel the UGC-NET examination within 24 hours of its conduct, due to compromised exam integrity.

“The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET Examination June-2024, which was scheduled to be held between June 25, 2024, and June 27, 2024, is being postponed due to unavoidable circumstances as well as logistic issues. The revised schedule for the conduct of this examination will be announced later through the official website,” the NTA stated in a circular.

Reacting to the development, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the NTA in a post on ‘X’, saying: “Yet another NTA exam postponed. This time it is the CSIR-UGC-NET. Clearly, NTA has become Narendra’s Trauma Agency for youth.”

The CSIR-UGC-NET exam is conducted twice a year, in June and December, across five subjects: Chemical Sciences, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, and Physical Sciences, using a computer-based format.

This exam is essential for admissions to premier institutions offering PhD courses in these disciplines, including the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISERs).

Last year, over 1.75 lakh students appeared for the December edition of the exam. This year, more than 2 lakh students have registered for the June edition.