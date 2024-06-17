NSAs of India, US to discuss key defence and tech collaborations

New Delhi: After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s third term in office, India and the United States are poised to deepen their bilateral relationship. The much-awaited second meeting of the initiative on Critical and Emerging Technologies (iCET) is set to take place on June 17-18, with US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan meeting India’s NSA Ajit Doval.

Sources said the main focus of the iCET meeting will be a comprehensive review of all projects discussed during the Washington meeting on January 31, 2023. Notably, this includes the transfer of technology related to GE-414 jet engines for Tejas Mark II fighters.

A US team is already in India to negotiate the sale of 31 MQ-9B armed Predator drones. Simultaneously, a French team is discussing the 26 Rafale-Maritime fighter deal for INS Vikrant. NSA Ajit Doval’s upcoming meeting in Paris will likely enhance military cooperation further.

During the iCET meeting, NSAs Doval and Sullivan will likely discuss a new bilateral Defence Industrial Cooperation Roadmap. This roadmap aims to accelerate joint development and production of jet engines, loitering ammunition, and other critical systems.

India and the US will likely explore joint ventures to build a resilient semiconductor supply chain within India.

The discussion would also cover space cooperation, quantum computing, and next-generation telecommunications.