NSA Doval’s Kolkata visit likely on ‘assessing impact & influence of Bangladesh situation’

KOLKATA: National Security Advisor Ajit Doval travelled to Kolkata last Saturday to hold a high-level meeting with senior intelligence officials from West Bengal, as well as from the North-East and Eastern regions.

The two-day meeting was primarily held to assess the impact of the current situation in neighbouring Bangladesh, particularly in the wake of Jamaat militants becoming active in the country, which shares its border with Tripura, Meghalaya, Assam, Mizoram, and West Bengal. The security situation in Bangladesh is a concern for India, as Pakistan is attempting to collaborate with Jamaat to establish its presence there and, with the aid of its spy agency ISI, seize control over militant and other groups. Additionally, sources said that “Ansarullah Bangla,” a militant group based in Bangladesh, is attempting to establish a foothold in Kolkata.

The NSA is learned to have held discussions with officials from Assam and Tripura, the two states bordering Bangladesh, as there is a possibility of these states witnessing infiltration and disruptions from across the border when tensions rise.

The high-level meeting in Kolkata, following all necessary procedures, was notified to the West Bengal state government in advance. To date, about 18 militants associated with various subversive groups in Pakistan and Bangladesh have been taken into custody.

Additionally, NSA Ajit Doval attended a second NIA-organised meeting in Delhi on Thursday, which was attended by senior officials connected to the security and intelligence establishment. The meeting, organised by the NIA, considered various factors related to the possibility of unrest or disruption in Assam, Tripura, and West Bengal, potentially caused by overground parties or organisations. It is believed that these groups could provide political or financial assistance to incite unrest. The NSA directed that this should be properly investigated.

Similarly, a growing number of militants are seeking refuge in local areas. There are heightened concerns over illegal immigration facilitated through false identities and documents. Security agencies have been asked to verify the identities of illegal immigrants—whether they are Rohingyas or belong to any militant outfits.

When a fault line emerges in a state, disruptive activities typically increase. Maoists also exploit such situations to further their objectives. Despite having different ideologies and goals, Maoists take advantage of the fault line created by tensions between Bangladesh and the Eastern region through West Bengal. Since West Bengal has become a gateway to Delhi and other states, the primary objective of security and intelligence agencies is to prevent any immediate damage.