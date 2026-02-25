Now state police personnel on voting day duty to be randomised in presence of police observers

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India has moved to tighten oversight of election operations and deepen coordination with state poll bodies, announcing a set of measures aimed at transparency, neutrality and efficiency ahead of upcoming elections.



In a directive issued to state chief electoral officers and directors general of police, the Commission said that the randomisation of state police personnel deployed at polling stations on voting day will now be carried out in the presence of central police observers assigned to constituencies. The instruction will apply to all future Lok Sabha and state assembly elections. An official said the exercise will continue to be conducted by district superintendents of police, but observers will now be present to ensure the process is fair. Randomisation is designed to prevent bias by ensuring that local police personnel are deployed outside their usual station areas.

The new procedure is set to be implemented during assembly elections expected in April in Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Assam and West Bengal. Along with state police and state armed police, central forces are deployed during elections to maintain law and order, protect polling stations, safeguard vulnerable voters and secure EVM strong rooms. The Commission has asked that the directions be communicated to all district election officers, returning officers, sector officers, police commissioners and superintendents of police.

Separately, the Commission and State Election Commissions agreed to work together to align election laws and logistics for local body polls with those governing parliamentary and assembly elections. A declaration adopted at a round table conference resolved to develop “mutually acceptable mechanisms and legally viable frameworks” to enable cooperation across election processes, including sharing of electoral rolls, EVMs and digital platforms such as ECINET.

Addressing the gathering, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar said the effort should keep the elector at the centre while advancing constitutional synergies. Participants reiterated that accurate electoral rolls are fundamental to democracy and that transparent, efficient elections strengthen public trust.

While the Commission conducts elections to the President, Vice President, Parliament and state legislatures under the Representation of the People Acts of 1950 and 1951, State Election Commissions are responsible for panchayat and municipal polls. State bodies typically adapt the Commission’s electoral rolls for local elections.

The conference, held after a gap of 27 years since the last such meet in 1999, also saw the launch of a book titled A Confluence of Democracies. Discussions covered EVMs, ECINET and logistics. The Commission currently uses M3 or Mark III EVMs, which have a shelf life of 15 years. Machines reaching the end of their life cycle are usually passed to states for local polls and later destroyed under security protocols.

The Union law ministry funds the procurement of EVMs from public sector manufacturers Electronics Corporation of India Ltd and Bharat Electronics Ltd. The Commission said it would also assist state panels with technology platforms and training to strengthen election management nationwide.