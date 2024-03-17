Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha joins BJP; ex-MP Jithender Reddy quits BJP, joins Cong

New Delhi: Noted Bollywood singer Anuradha Paudwal, who is also known for singing devotional songs, joined the BJP here on Saturday ahead of the Lok Sabha elections.



Addressing a joint press conference with BJP leaders at the party’s headquarters, Paudwal praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said she was happy to join the party led by him.

She also sang ‘Sarva Mangal Mangalye’ and paid obeisance to Adi Shakti.

“I am very happy that I am joining those people and their government who have a very deep connection with Sanatan. I have only been singing devotional songs for the last 35 years after years of playback singing in the film industry,” Paudwal told reporters.

“Many times I wondered whether I did the right thing or not. Today, I feel that I am at the right place. It is my great fortune that I am joining you (BJP),” she added.

Paudwal hailed Prime Minister Modi for taking the country “in the right direction”.

The singer also said that she was fortunate to get an opportunity to sing a devotional song in Ayodhya on the occasion consecration of Lord Ram’s idol in Ram temple on January 22. “It was my life-long dream,” she added.

Paudwal, who is recipient of a number of prestigious awards and was conferred the Padma Shri, the country’s fourth-highest civilian award in 2017, joined the BJP in the presence of its senior leaders, including national general secretary Arun Singh and chief spokesperson Anil Baluni.

Welcoming her to the BJP fold, Singh said Paudwal has joined the party after being impressed by the work done in the area of “culture and spirituality” under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership. She was also impressed by the BJP’s policies, he said.

Singh said Prime Minister Modi’s leadership in fostering cultural and spiritual pride is evident in the implementation of the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor project, Mahakal Corridor project in Ujjain and construction of Ram temple in Ayodhya.

All the work that have been done at various pilgrimage sites under the leadership of Prime Minister Modi will be written in “golden words” in the country’s history, he said. “Today, the BJP and Prime Minister Modi’s family has further expanded. The BJP will become stronger after her joining the party,” Singh told reporters. With agency inputs