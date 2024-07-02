Not single word in Rahul Gandhi's speech against parliamentary traditions: Rajasthan Congress

Jaipur: Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra on Tuesday hit back at Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma's allegation that Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi insulted Hindus in Parliament, saying that not a single word in his speech was against Parliamentary traditions.



He said that Gandhi made every effort to put his point of view in the Lok Sabha as the LoP.

Chief Minister Sharma alleged Gandhi had made it a habit to denigrate Hindus for his own political gains and to appease a particular community. He said Gandhi cannot learn the definition of Hindu because "he does not have those values".

"Not a single word in his (Gandhi's) speech was against parliamentary traditions. Rahul Gandhi made every effort to put his point of view in the Lok Sabha as the Leader of Opposition," Dotasra told reporters.

He said be it unemployment, inflation, NEET paper leak, Agniveer scheme or Manipur violence, Gandhi raised the voice of the people in the House.

Taking a jibe at the chief minister on BJP's loss of seats in the Lok Sabha elections, he said, "I know he is hurt after the Lok Sabha elections result. He is also worried about his chair. He could not add even a single word from his side and read the slip that came to him from Delhi."