‘Not satisfied, want capital punishment’

Kolkata: The verdict of the Sealdah Sessions Court which awarded a life sentence to the accused civic volunteer Sanjoy Roy in the RG Kar rape and murder case has drawn strong opinions from the society where most expressed dissatisfaction, claiming only death sentence would have got the victim justice.

The parents of the victim and fraternity of junior doctors expressed dissatisfaction with the verdict, demanding capital punishment. Some of their representatives said that they will continue their rally for justice. Junior doctors protested outside the court premises saying life imprisonment was not enough and they wanted a stricter judgement giving death penalty.

Similar views were expressed by politicians in Bengal. Speaking to the media in Malda, Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee said the state’s demand from day one was capital punishment. In three cases, the state was able to secure a capital punishment for the accused within 60 days. She was referring to capital punishment in cases in Joynagar, Farakka and Hooghly. She also said the verdict of life imprisonment for Roy is a result of the loopholes in the CBI investigation.

Banerjee said the RG Kar case was taken away from the state and CBI was given the charge of investigation. “Had things been in our hands, we would have secured a capital punishment for the accused. This is a serious case and must have been dealt with accordingly. I have every right to comment on the judgement and would clarify that neither me nor my party is satisfied with this verdict,” Banerjee said.

Taking to X, Mamata said: “In the R.G. Kar junior doctor’s rape and murder case, I am really shocked to see that the judgement of the Court today finds that it is not a Rarest of Rare case! I am convinced that it is indeed a rarest of rare case which demands capital punishment. How could the judgement come to the conclusion that it is not a rarest of rare case?! We want and insist upon death penalty in this most sinister and sensitive case.

Recently, in last 3/4 months, we have been able to ensure capital/ maximum punishment for convicts in such crimes. Then, why, in this case, has capital punishment not been awarded? I strongly feel that it is a heinous crime that warrants capital punishment. We will plead for capital punishment of the convict at the High Court now.”

Sources said Abhishek Banerjee, TMC national general secretary, is learnt to have said within his close circles that there is no meaning in keeping rapists like Sanjoy Roy behind the bars. This is equivalent to wasting taxpayers’ money. Such persons should be hanged. He is learnt to have said that rapists have no place in society and must be hanged to death.

BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari told the media that the judge had two options, life sentence or death sentence. “The judge chose the latter. I am not happy with the verdict as I believe people like Roy must be left to the jaws of a hungry wolf. He deserves it for what he did to the woman doctor. CBI had kept the chargesheet open indicating there are more persons involved and Roy is not the only one,” Adhikari said. He added that BJP is with the victim’s family and all is not lost since the matter will go to the higher courts.

CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim said: “The fight for justice will continue. What happened at RG Kar was an organised crime, which includes the pre-planned attack on the hospital soon after the incident. The society is not happy with the verdict.” Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury echoed similar concerns.