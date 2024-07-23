‘Not qualified’: Centre rules out special status to Bihar

New Delhi: In response to Bihar BJP allies’ demand for special category status, the government cited a 2012 inter-ministerial group report in the Lok Sabha on Monday, stating that Bihar does not qualify for the status. Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary explained that special category status was previously granted based on criteria like challenging terrain, low population density, and economic backwardness, but Bihar did not meet these requirements.

JD(U) leader Sanjay Kumar Jha had raised the issue at an all-party meeting, with the Lok Janshakti Party and RJD supporting the demand. The JD(U) is open to a special financial package if the status cannot be granted. However, the government maintains that the 14th Finance Commission’s report precludes new special status grants.