Not possible to conclude if there was regulatory failure on stock price manipulation allegations: Expert panel on Adani issue

An expert committee appointed by the Supreme Court to investigate allegations around Adani Group said it was not possible to conclude if there has been regulatory failure on stock price manipulation allegations.

The panel made the same observation in relation to disclosures of related party transactions.

The Supreme Court had appointed the committee after US short-seller Hindenburg Research in a report alleged fraud, stock market manipulation and improper use of offshore entities by Adani Group.

The expert committee in a report said the Indian stock market as a whole was not unduly volatile post January 24, when Hindenburg came out with its damning report.