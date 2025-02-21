Not just mother tongue, respect other languages as well: Mamata

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday said people should show as much respect to other languages as he respects his mother tongue.

Speaking at a function in Deshapriya Park here to celebrate International Mother Language Day, Banerjee said Bengali is the fifth most spoken language in the world, and every Bengali should be proud of it.

"There is bound to be a sentimental attachment with the Bengali language for the people whose mother tongue is Bengali but one must be equally respectful to other's languages. I am paying tribute to every language on this occasion," she said.

The CM also read out a poem she wrote dwelling on the need to spread the message of peace, unity and harmony among the people.

"We wish to let there be unity, peace and harmony on this day," she said.

While one of the dignitaries at the programme spoke about the prevailing situation in Bangladesh, Banerjee stayed away, saying, "Let's not discuss any other country here, at this programme."

The International Mother Language Day commemorates the fight for the recognition of the Bengali language in the erstwhile East Pakistan, now Bangladesh.

On Bengali being recognised as a classical language by the Centre, Banerjee said, "With the hard work of many friends, including Bratya Basu (state education minister), we could conclusively prove Bengali is a thousand-year-old language."

She said that apart from Bengali, her government was working for the promotion of languages like Rajbanshi, Urdu, Gorkha and Ol Chiki, which are now taught in schools.