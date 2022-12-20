Not Just Messi & Mbappe, Google Too Broke A Record On Sunday

New Delhi: Google search recorded its "highest ever traffic in 25 years" during the FIFA World Cup final between Argentina and France, CEO Sundar Pichai tweeted on Monday morning, adding that "it was like the entire world was searching about one thing!"

Lionel Messi-led Argentina beat France in a nailbiter at Qatar's Lusail Stadium on Sunday night. The match, in which Argentina took an early lead, came alive after French striker Kylian Mbappe powered his team's stunning comeback with two goals in quick succession. What followed was an intense extra time, at the end of which the two teams remained tied at 3-3. The match was decided only during a penalty shootout in which Argentina edged past the French side.

Messi, Mbappe and the FIFA World Cup final were among the top social media trends on Sunday evening as people tracked the match and searched for information about the players and teams.

The immense excitement around the football world cup was also powered by the return of outdoor sports to the centrestage after two years of the pandemic.

Although India was not playing, the interest in the football World Cup was immense as people across the country sat glued to their TV sets through the tournament to cheer for their favourite players and teams.

In fact, the FIFA World Cup was the third most searched topic in India, according to Google's "Year In Search 2022" report released earlier this month.