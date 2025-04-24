‘Not in our name’: Jammu and Kashmir rises up against terrorists

Srinagar: Widespread demonstrations erupted throughout Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday as citizens, political organisations, trade bodies, and religious groups collectively voiced their outrage over Tuesday’s terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

The protests marked a rare moment of unity across political divides, with demonstrators from various backgrounds gathering to condemn what has been described as the deadliest terror strike in the Valley since the 2019 Pulwama attack. They sent out a clear message: Not in our name.

At Srinagar’s iconic Ghanta Ghar (Clock Tower) in Lal Chowk, protesters converged from across the city. Major political parties, including the National Conference and Peoples Democratic Party, organised marches from their respective headquarters to the historic location.

“This should not happen, not in the name of Kashmir and not in the name of Islam. Islamic teachings value human life to the point that taking an innocent life is akin to

killing the entire humanity,” said Haji Bashir Ahmad Dar, a Srinagar resident, speaking to reporters.

The terror attack, which occurred at Baisaran Valley meadow near Pahalgam on Tuesday, involved terrorists in camouflage uniforms descending from the mountains and opening fire on tourists, killing 26 and injuring over a dozen others.

In response to calls from political parties and civil society organisations, a complete bandh (shutdown) was observed across the Valley. Most shops, fuel stations, and businesses remained closed in Srinagar and surrounding areas, while public transport was limited and private schools shut their doors.

G M Banday, a fruit grower participating in protests in Kulgam, called for decisive action, “Steps should be taken to uproot terrorism at the earliest so that such incidents do not happen again. People of Kashmir have always been against terrorism. However, conspiracies are being hatched to malign the Kashmiri community and hit the local economy. Such acts affect the livelihood of locals.”

Social activist Tauseef Ahmad War joined protesters in Handwara town in Kupwara district, stating, “We are protesting here to send a message to the world that Kashmiris are not with terrorism. We condemn the attack on tourists in Pahalgam.”

The demonstrations extended beyond Srinagar to districts including Baramulla, Kupwara, Anantnag, and Ganderbal. Some protests specifically targeted Pakistan,

particularly in the Jammu region, where demonstrators burned effigies and Pakistani flags while chanting slogans against the neighbouring country.

In Jammu’s Satwari area, MLA Yudhvir Sethi led a joint protest march with participants from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Vishva Hindu Parishad, Bajrang

Dal, and other organisations. Congress youth activists also attempted to rally from their party office but were temporarily blocked by police, resulting in brief confrontations.

Government employees across the Union Territory participated in condolence meetings and observed moments of silence to honour the victims.

The Jammu and Kashmir High Court and J&K Bank held separate memorial events.

Business and professional groups also joined the chorus of condemnation, with protests organised by the Jammu Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Jammu Bar Association, All Jammu and Kashmir Transporters’ Association, and Jammu Traders Association, among others.

Similar demonstrations occurred throughout the region in Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, Katra, Udhampur, Kathua, Samba, Banihal, Ramban, Poonch, and Rajouri, reflecting widespread solidarity against terrorism.