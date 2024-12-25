North India shivers on Christmas Eve amid snowfall, rain & cold wave

New Delhi: North India remained in the grip of a severe cold wave on Tuesday, the eve of Christmas, as fresh snowfall blanketed Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, and parts of Uttarakhand, while rain lashed areas in Rajasthan and Delhi. The intense weather conditions disrupted normal life, with roads blocked, water lines frozen, and temperatures plummeting across the region.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed widespread snowfall, affecting higher-altitude areas in districts such as Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, Shimla, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, and Sirmaur. According to officials, 223 roads, including three national highways, were closed due to heavy snow accumulation. Shimla district bore the brunt with 145 road closures, followed by Kullu and Mandi.

Key snowfall figures reported by the local Meteorological Department included Khadrala (24 cm), Sangla (16.5 cm), Shillaro (15.3 cm), and Shimla (7 cm). The coldest spot in the state was Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti, where the mercury dipped to minus 6.9 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Una recorded the highest daytime temperature at 21.4 degrees Celsius.

In Kashmir, the harsh winter period of ‘Chillai-Kalan,’ which began on December 21, intensified with fresh snowfall in higher reaches. Srinagar recorded a biting low of minus 6.6 degrees Celsius, while Pahalgam shivered at minus 7.8 degrees. Konibal, in the Pampore region, reported the coldest temperature at minus 8.5 degrees.

The sub-zero temperatures led to the freezing of water supply lines and the formation of thin ice sheets on water bodies. Officials warned of further dips in minimum temperatures, predicting a two-to-three-degree drop over the next few days.

Uttarakhand also reeled under icy cold winds and heavy snowfall in its high-altitude regions, including Chamoli and Uttarkashi. Stray cows shivering in Badrinath were brought to the lower valleys as a precautionary measure.

Popular tourist spots like the Valley of Flowers National Park, Nanda Devi National Park, and Kedarnath Musk Deer Sanctuary received fresh snow, while lower-altitude areas saw light showers. Villages above Mana and Malari in the Niti Valley were also impacted.

In the national capital, Delhi, light rain in the evening accompanied by cloudy skies marked a departure from the usual weather patterns for this time of year. While the day temperature of 20.8 degrees Celsius was slightly higher than normal, the minimum temperature of 9.9 degrees Celsius was two notches above the season’s average. Foggy conditions prevailed in the morning.

Rajasthan also felt the chill, with rainfall recorded in eastern and western parts of the state due to the influence of a fresh western disturbance. Hanumangarh in Bhadra reported the highest rainfall at 9 mm, while Dungarpur was the coldest, with the temperature dropping to 5 degrees Celsius. The weather office forecast further rain and a possible cold spell in parts of the state on December 26-27.

With a fresh western disturbance expected to hit northern India later this week, officials have urged residents and travellers to remain cautious. Snowfall, icy winds, and persistent cold conditions are likely to continue, further amplifying the challenges of winter across the region.