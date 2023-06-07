Non-release of MGNREGA funds to Bengal: HC seeks report from Centre

Kolkata: The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday sought a report from the Central government over the non-release of funds, which were allowed to the state under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The report needs to be submitted by June 20.



The Public Interest Litigation (PIL) was filed by Paschim Banga Khet Majdoor Samiti. The court has also directed the Centre to conduct a proper investigation so that the beneficiaries are not deprived. The matter has been reportedly listed for next month.

The Calcutta High Court had passed an order on January 9 reportedly directing the workers to file a detailed comprehensive representation before the concerned DMs to conduct a probe and take appropriate action within three months from the date of receipt of such representation.

According to sources, about Rs 7,000 crore is pending from the Central government under the 100 days’ work scheme and Bengal has not been given any work this year even though the state had topped among all the states in that segment on more than one occasion.

A delegation of TMC MPs, led by the party’s national general secretary and Diamond Harbour MP Abhishek Banerjee, had submitted a memorandum to the office of Giriraj Singh, Union minister of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, demanding revocation of Section 27 of the MGNREGA Act and release of the funds due to Bengal.