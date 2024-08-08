Non-essential staffers at Indian High Commission in Dhaka return to India

New Delhi: Non-essential staffers at the Indian High Commission in Dhaka and their family members returned to India on Wednesday on a voluntary basis through commercial flights, official sources said.

However, all Indian diplomats at the mission are operating from the Bangladesh capital, they said

The Indian High Commission remains functional, the sources said.

The non-essential staffers returned home as various parts of Bangladesh continued to report clashes.

It is learnt that non-essential staffers at other Indian missions in Bangladesh are also likely to return to India.

In addition to the High Commission in Dhaka, India has Assistant High Commissions in Chittagong, Rajshahi, Khulna and Sylhet.