Nomination papers of 104 candidates found valid, 78 papers rejected in UP

The nomination papers of 104 candidates were found valid during scrutiny on Saturday, while the nomination papers of 78 candidates were rejected for the elections to be held in 10 Lok Sabha constituencies in the third phase in Uttar Pradesh, a senior official of the Election Commission said.

The nomination papers of BSP candidate Chhotalal Gangwar was rejected as it was incomplete.

In the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections in Uttar Pradesh, the process of filing nomination papers for 10 seats Sambhal, Hathras, Agra, Fatehpur Sikri, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etah, Budaun, Amla and Bareilly began from April 12 and the scrutiny of nomination papers took place on Saturday.

The date for withdrawal of nomination papers has been fixed on April 22 and voting in these seats will be held on May 7.

Returning Officer of Bareilly Lok Sabha constituency Ravindra Kumar said that the nomination papers of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) candidate Master Chhote Lal Gangwar was rejected during the scrutiny because it was incomplete.

In the third phase, a number of prominent candidates, including Union Minister and BJP candidate SP Baghel from Agra and Samajwadi Party candidate Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, are trying their luck.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Navdeep Rinwa said that in the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections-2024, a total of 182 candidates filed nominations for 10 Lok Sabha constituencies of the state.

He said that the nominations of 104 candidates were found valid and the nomination papers of 78 candidates were rejected during the scrutiny of nomination papers on April 20.

The CEO said that 21 candidates filed their nomination papers for Sambhal Lok Sabha constituency, out of which the nomination papers of eight candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 13 candidates were found valid.

A total of 18 candidates filed the nominations for Hathras (SC) constituency, out of which eight were rejected and the nomination papers of 10 were found valid.

In Agra (SC), the nomination papers of all 11 candidates were found valid, whereas for Fatehpur Sikri Lok Sabha constituency, the nomination papers of 9 out of 19 candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 10 were found valid.

In Firozabad, out of total 22 candidates, the nomination papers of 15 candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of seven candidates were found valid.

A total of 12 candidates filed nominations in Mainpuri, out of which the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of eight were found valid.

In Etah, out of the total nominations of 14 candidates, the nomination papers of four were rejected and those of 10 candidates were found valid.

Out of a total 16 candidates in Budaun, the nomination papers of four candidates were rejected and the nomination papers of 12 candidates were found valid.

In Aonla Lok Sabha constituency, out of 21 candidates, the nomination papers of 12 candidates were rejected and nine were found valid.

An official said that a person named Satyaveer had filed his nomination papers as a BSP candidate from Aonla Lok Sabha seat in Bareilly district, but his nomination papers were rejected as he was not the candidate authorised by the party.