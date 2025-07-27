Noida: BMW car crashes into scooter, kills girl, injures 2 more

Noida: A five-year-old girl was killed and two others were injured after a speedy BMW car rammed into a scooter in Sector 20, police said on Sunday.

The incident happened late Saturday night, just as the girl exited the Child PGI in Sector 30. She was visiting the facility for treatment with her father and uncle.

Police have arrested two people, the driver and the passenger, in connection with the incident, booking them at Sector 20 Police Station under charges of rash driving and death by negligence.

The two were identified as Yash Sharma, 22, a resident of Sector 37 in Noida, and Abhishek Rawat, 22, a resident of Sector 70.

The BMW car bearing a Haryana registration number was impounded.