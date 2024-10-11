Noel Tata appointed chairman of Tata Trusts

Noel Tata has been appointed as the new chairman of Tata Trusts, taking over from his late half-brother Ratan Tata, according to a report by CNBC-TV18.

Ratan Tata, who previously held the position, passed away at the age of 86 on the night of October 9, 2024, at Breach Candy Hospital in Mumbai. His leadership at Tata Trusts was marked by a commitment to philanthropy and social welfare, leaving a significant impact on the organization and the communities it serves.

This is a developing story.