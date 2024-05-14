No worthy evidence that warrants Indian probe in Nijjar case: EAM

Mumbai: In relation to the fourth arrest made by Canada concerning the murder of Khalistan separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stated on Monday that India has not yet received any specific information that would warrant an investigation by its agencies.



Jaishankar expressed that India is willing to conduct an investigation if Ottawa can provide any evidence or information related to any violence that is pertinent to be investigated in India.

The minister, during a press conference, reiterated that India has not received any specific information that could be followed up by its investigative agencies and he is not aware of any changes in this matter in recent days.

Jaishankar explained that it is a standard consular practice to inform the government or the embassy of the country of origin when foreign nationals are arrested. Nijjar, aged 45, was assassinated outside the Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in Surrey, British Columbia on June 18, 2023.

Canadian authorities have apprehended a fourth Indian national in connection with Nijjar’s murder, a week after the arrest of three Indians associated with the case that has significantly strained diplomatic relations between India and Canada.

Amandeep Singh, a 22-year-old resident of Brampton, Surrey, and Abbotsford areas in Canada, has been indicted with charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit murder, according to officials.