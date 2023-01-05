No road digging permission to be given in MCD areas from May 1 to September 15

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi on Wednesday ordered that no road digging permission will be granted from May 1 to September 15 in view of G20 meetings in the city.

Roads, where digging permissions have been granted, will be restored by February 28, the civic body said.

India assumed the yearlong presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in India across 55 locations. The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit in September 2023.

In a notification on Wednesday, MCD said, “In view of decision taken in the G-20 Core Co-ordination Committee, communicated vide minutes dated December 28, it is hereby instructed that no road digging permission shall be granted from May 1 to September 15 for roads under the Municipal Corporation of Delhi.”

India assumed the year-long presidency of G20 on December 1. More than 200 meetings will be held in the country across 55 locations. The MCD has accelerated its work of giving parks, roads, walkways, and central verges a makeover in Delhi which is slated to host the G20 summit meeting in September.

The MCD has identified thrust areas and laid out a timeline for this work, civic officials said on Wednesday.

“This will include improving road infrastructure and walkability, refurbishing signages, beautifying areas beneath flyovers, good LED lighting, illuminating trees, covering drains and replacing broken slabs, installing public art at important locations, developing modern kiosks and taking permanent measures to prevent waterlogging,” a senior MCD official said.

Delhi’s Pragati Maidan is the main venue of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, which will be held on September 9 and 10.

The G20 comprises Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Mexico, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Turkey, the UK, the US and the European Union.