No respite from heatwave in Rajasthan, Ganganagar hottest at 46.2 deg C

Jaipur: Crippling heatwave continues in Rajasthan as Ganganagar recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 46.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, the meteorological centre here said.



While light rain was recorded in parts of eastern Rajasthan in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am today, the weather remained dry in the western region, it said.

During this time, severe heatwave was recorded at some places in Bikaner and Jaipur divisions while some parts of Jaipur, Kota, Jodhpur, Ajmer and Bikaner divisions witnessed warm nights, it said.

The Jaipur Meteorological Centre has issued a warning of heatwave in many areas of the state for the next few days.

Ganganagar was the hottest place in Rajasthan at 46.2 degrees Celsius. The highest rainfall of six millimetres was recorded in Dholpur district’s Baseri town.

According to the weather department, maximum temperature, in the next 48 hours, is likely to be recorded between 44 and 47 degrees Celsius in Bikaner, Bharatpur and Jaipur divisions. Heatwaves and hot nights will also prevail in some places.

Strong surface winds are likely to blow at a speed of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour in some parts of the state, the department said.