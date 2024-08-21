No relief to patients as doctors refuse to end strike

New Delhi/Kolkata: Junior doctors at government hospitals in several states across the country remained off duty disrupting OPD and elective services as major doctors’ associations on Tuesday decided against calling off their indefinite strike over the alleged rape and murder of a medic in Kolkata.



The protests have now entered their 12th day, with doctors refusing to call off the agitation even as the Supreme Court intervened in the matter and formed a 10-member National Task Force to formulate a protocol for ensuring the safety and security of doctors and other healthcare workers.

In West Bengal, the epicentre of the demonstrations, healthcare services were severely impacted at state-run hospitals as the junior doctors’ cease work continued. Long queues of patients were seen at facilities where senior doctors and assistant professors attended to them at outpatient departments.

“The agitation will continue till our sister gets justice. We also want security at workplaces. Our primary demand is the punishment of the culprits,” one of the protesting doctors at a state-run hospital said.

In Delhi, the resident doctors’ association at Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital initially called off their strike, but then reversed the decision, saying they stand united with their colleagues across the country.

“There was some miscommunication, and we apologise for the same. We want to clarify that we stand with our colleagues and other RDAs... We stand UNITED,” the hospital’s RDA said in a statement.

The Federation of Resident Doctors’ Associations (FORDA) and the Federation of All India Medical Association (FAIMA) have both announced that they will persist with the nationwide protest until the Health Ministry takes concrete action on the demand for a Clinical Practice Allowance (CPA).

“Following today’s Supreme Court hearing in the Kolkata rape and murder case, the FAIMA held a pan-India meeting with all associated Resident Doctors’ Associations (RDAs),” the FAIMA said, adding that the strike will continue with OPD and elective operating theatres remaining closed.

The association emphasized that it is “now or never” and announced plans to pursue justice through legal channels in the Supreme Court.

Similar protests were reported from Uttar Pradesh and Chandigarh, where resident doctors’ associations said OPD, teaching and operation activities were affected due to the strike. However, junior doctors in Goa called off their five-day protest after the state government assured to look into their demands.