No relief from cold wave in Haryana, Punjab

There was no relief on Wednesday from the ongoing spell of cold wave in Haryana and Punjab, with minimum temperatures hovering below normal limits at most places.

Fog was also observed at many places in the two states in the morning.

According to the Meteorological Department, Haryana's Narnaul reeled under severe chill, recording a minimum temperature of 4.6 degrees Celsius. Biting cold conditions prevailed in Sirsa too, which recorded a minimum temperature of 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Bhiwani recorded a low of 4.7 degrees Celsius, Rohtak 7.8 degrees Celsius, while Ambala's minimum settled at 8.5 degrees Celsius.

Punjab's Bathinda recorded a low of 4 degrees Celsius, while Moga and Muktsar also reeled under biting chill with minimum of 5.7 and 6.2 degrees Celsius respectively.

Amritsar recorded a low of 8.6 degrees Celsius, Pathankot 8.4 degrees Celsius while Faridkot recorded a low of 7.4 deg C.

Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a low of 9.1 degrees Celsius.

While the minimum temperatures have been hovering below normal limits at many places for the past nearly three weeks, the maximum temperatures too have dropped sharply over the past two weeks.

The maximum temperatures in Haryana and Punjab including Chandigarh have been settling in the range of 11 degrees Celsius to 16 degrees Celsius at many places.