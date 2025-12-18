No PUC–no fuel, 50% WFH, curbs on old cars: Stricter anti-pollution curbs kick in

New Delhi: The national capital continued to gasp under severe pollution even as air quality showed marginal improvement on Wednesday, prompting the Delhi government to announce an expansive set of emergency and long-term measures targeting vehicular emissions, dust, waste and traffic congestion. With the Air Quality Index (AQI) improving to 328 on Wednesday morning from 377 a day earlier, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the government was acting on multiple fronts as residents remained exposed to hazardous smog.

Addressing a press conference, Sirsa announced a complete overhaul of the Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) system, introduction of third-party monitoring, a city-wide car-pooling app, integrated traffic management reforms and large-scale deployment of mechanised road-cleaning equipment. “Delhi government is considering an overhaul of the Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificate issuing system as the existing centres are old with many shortcomings. A third-party monitoring system will be brought in,” he said.

Under the new enforcement drive, the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule will come into force from Thursday. Sirsa said Wednesday was the last day for vehicle owners to obtain valid PUC certificates. “From tomorrow, polluting vehicles will not be given fuel,” he said, adding that ANPR cameras, voice alerts at petrol pumps and police deployment would ensure compliance.

To enforce the fuel ban, 126 checkpoints have been set up across Delhi, including border points, with deployment of 580 police personnel and 37 Prakhar Vans. Enforcement teams from the transport department will also be stationed at petrol pumps and border checkpoints. Sirsa urged citizens to cooperate, saying, “Delhiites are requested not to argue with officers at petrol pumps or borders and checkpoints. This step is for your health and your children’s future.” From Thursday, only BS-VI compliant vehicles registered outside Delhi will be allowed to enter the capital, while trucks carrying construction material remain banned. Construction activity continues to be prohibited under GRAP, with strict action against violators.

The government has also mandated 50 per cent work from home across government and private establishments to reduce vehicular load. Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra said physical attendance would be capped at 50 per cent, with the remaining staff working remotely, except in essential services. Offices have been advised to adopt flexible working hours and promote car-pooling. To decongest roads, the government is developing a car-pooling application. “We are trying to bring a car-pooling app that is easy for people to download and use,” Sirsa said, adding that there was currently “no system in place right now for car-pooling.”

The Delhi government is also exploring partnerships with Google Maps and Map India to identify traffic congestion hotspots using live data. Sirsa said he chaired a high-level meeting with Google Maps officials on Wednesday to explore the creation of an integrated traffic management system that could dynamically adjust traffic signals based on real-time congestion. “This collaboration will allow us to use live traffic data to identify emerging hotspots, decongest roads faster and reduce vehicular idling emissions,” he said. The government plans to identify at least 100 vehicular pollution and traffic hotspots for targeted intervention. Sirsa noted that pollution hotspots in Delhi have increased from 13 during the previous AAP government’s tenure to 62 at present.

Highlighting pollution sources, Sirsa said, “There are four sources of pollution in Delhi, vehicular, industrial, dust and solid waste.” The Public Works Department has been directed to deploy 70 mechanical road sweepers and water sprinklers, while around 1,000 litter pickers and 300 water sprinklers will operate across the city. The Delhi government will provide Rs. 2,700 crore over 10 years to the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) for procuring mechanised sweepers and litter pickers. The PWD has also launched a permanent pothole-monitoring mechanism led by a third-party survey agency under an Annual Rate Contract model to ensure repairs within 72 hours. The agency will conduct year-long surveys, identify potholes, take photographs and submit real-time data, as potholes significantly contribute to dust pollution. The minister also announced an MoU with IIT-Madras to identify and develop “smog-eating” surfaces. These titanium oxide-based photocatalytic coatings, already used in some global cities, can reduce nitrogen dioxide and harmful hydrocarbons. Pilot testing will be carried out in selected areas.

Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra announced financial relief for workers affected by the construction ban. “The Delhi Government has decided to compensate workers for the loss of income caused by the suspension of construction work during GRAP,” he said, adding that Rs. 10,000 would be transferred via DBT to registered and verified construction workers. Mishra blamed the pollution crisis on “13 years of negligence” by the previous government.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the pollution crisis was the result of decades of inaction. “Pollution is not something that appeared today… This is a backlog of 27 years. The government needs at least 27 months to clear the backlog of 27 years,” she said.