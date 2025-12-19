‘No PUC, No Fuel’ rollout: 3,746 vehicles fined, 568 barred at checkpoints

New Delhi: Delhi’s rollout of the “No PUC, No Fuel” rule brought heavy congestion at fuel pumps, border checkpoints and pollution testing kiosks on Thursday as authorities tightened enforcement of BS VI norms and valid vehicle emission certificates amid worsening air quality that climbed deeper into the very poor category.

Long queues formed across petrol pumps as motorists scrambled to obtain pollution under control certificates. The city saw a steep rise in PUC issuance, with a 76 per cent jump recorded on Wednesday, a day before the rule began. By 5.20 pm on Thursday, 31,974 certificates had already been issued. The sudden rush also slowed the PUC server, causing further delays.

Officials reported intensified checks at Delhi borders, where joint teams of the traffic police and the transport department examined 6,174 vehicles on Thursday and turned back 568 that were either non-compliant or not destined for the Capital. Till 4 pm, 289 vehicles were challaned for failing to meet BS VI norms. Since Wednesday, 3,746 vehicles have been penalised for lacking valid PUC certificates.

Fuel pumps, particularly those along border stretches, saw reduced sales. Pump operators said many motorists were choosing to refuel in Noida, Ghaziabad and Faridabad to avoid checks. Delhi Petrol Dealers’ Association president Nischal Singhania said there was clear anxiety among commuters. “We feel that customers are going to fuel stations in Noida, Ghaziabad, Faridabad for refuelling their vehicles. Also, a fear psychosis could be at work, and people might be afraid that they could be caught for some other traffic offence,” he said.

Technical issues added to the confusion. Several pumps reported that automatic number plate reader cameras failed to detect vehicles without PUC certificates until the afternoon. Staff were repeatedly briefed through loudspeaker announcements as the system struggled to provide a live feed. The DPDA said pump workers were also facing hostility when fuel was denied. A representative warned, “Petrol pumps are not enforcement agencies. Staff face hostility when fuel is denied, and this could easily escalate into law and order issues,” urging authorities to protect retailers from penalties.

For many daily commuters from NCR, the sudden enforcement caused disruptions. With lakhs of vehicles in Noida, Gurugram and Ghaziabad below BS VI standards, residents expressed concern about the impact on work and family schedules. A Noida resident stopped at the Delhi border said, “People who travel daily are being penalised, while larger pollution sources continue unchecked. I was not even aware of the rule.” Another commuter from Ghaziabad added, “I travel from Ghaziabad to Delhi for work every day. Overnight, my car has become illegal here. There was no clear communication, and suddenly we were stopped at the border.”

The rule took effect on a day when air quality further deteriorated. Delhi’s 24-hour average AQI reached 373, up from 334 the previous day, placing it firmly in the very poor range. Fifteen of the city’s 40 monitoring stations recorded severe air quality, with Anand Vihar registering a reading of 441, classified as severe plus. Twenty four stations reported very poor air.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board, AQI readings between 301 and 400 fall in the very poor category, while anything between 401 and 500 is considered severe. Speaking at a conclave, Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav said that although the number of days with an AQI below 200 had increased, conditions were not satisfactory. “The results of the steps we are taking will be visible over the next four years,” he said.

The Delhi government continued its appeal for compliance. Chief Minister Rekha Gupta said the rule may cause inconvenience but called it a “collective moral responsibility” to ensure all vehicles undergo pollution testing. She added that strengthening public transport remains the most effective long-term approach and urged residents to avoid using private vehicles when travelling alone.

The measure is part of broader steps taken in recent months to curb emissions. More than 1.56 lakh challans have been issued over the last two months for driving without valid PUC certificates. On Wednesday, Labour Minister Kapil Mishra instructed government and private offices in Delhi to operate with only half their staff physically present, with the rest working from home.

Political tensions also grew around the pollution crisis. Delhi Minister Parvesh Verma criticised the previous AAP government, alleging it left behind unresolved civic problems ranging from garbage dumps to broken roads and river pollution. AAP Delhi chief Saurabh Bharadwaj responded that the party was ready for a public debate. He said, “For the BJP, Arvind Kejriwal was the scapegoat when he was in power. Now when their four engine government is in power, we want to ask them what are they doing? UP, Haryana and Rajasthan also have BJP governments at the helm. What are the steps being taken?”