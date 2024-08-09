No plan for law on electoral bonds for political funding: Govt

New Delhi: There are no plans to bring a law on electoral bonds for funding of political parties, the Lok Sabha was informed on Friday.



The Lower House was also told that no proposal for funding of political parties through the Election Commission was under consideration of the government.

In a written reply, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal replied in the negative on whether the government had any plan to bring a law regarding electoral bonds for political party funding.

He was also asked whether an alternative or a substitute was being considered for funding of political parties to contest Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

He said no such proposal was under consideration of the government.

Responding to a separate question, Meghwal said no proposal was under consideration of the government to fund political parties through the Election Commission.

In February, the Supreme Court annulled the electoral bonds scheme for political funding, saying it violated the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression as well as the right to information.