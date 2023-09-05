No one has right to change country's name says Sharad Pawar

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) president Sharad Pawar on Tuesday said no one has the right to change the country's name, after the Congress claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

Sharad Pawar said there will be deliberation on the issue in a meeting convened on Wednesday by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge with chiefs of the parties which are part of the INDIA alliance, an opposition bloc of 28 parties aiming to take on the BJP-led Centre in next year's general elections.

"I don't understand why the ruling party is perturbed over a name related to the country," the NCP chief told reporters at a press conference in Maharashtra's Jalgaon district.

Asked whether the name of India will be changed in the Constitution, Sharad Pawar said, "I don't have any information on it."

Sharad Pawar said Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge has called a meeting of all party heads of the INDIA alliance on Wednesday.

"There will be deliberation on this in the meeting, but no one has the right to change the name (of the country). No one can change the name," the NCP chief said.

The Congress on Tuesday alleged that the "Union of States" is under assault by the Modi government as it claimed that a G20 dinner invite refers to the President as "President of Bharat".

The G20 Summit will be held in New Delhi from September 9 to 10 under India's presidency and several heads of state from across the world, including US President Joe Biden, are attending the event.