No male tailors, trainers for women in UP?

Lucknow: In a bid to improve women’s safety across Uttar Pradesh, the Uttar Pradesh State Women’s Commission has put forth a series of bold proposals aimed at enhancing security for women in public and commercial spaces. Among these recommendations are restrictions on male tailors taking women’s measurements, barring male trainers from women’s gyms and yoga classes, and requiring female security personnel on school buses.

The guidelines also advocate for female staff in women’s clothing stores, along with surveillance measures in coaching centers and arts establishments.

The recommendations were discussed during an October 28 meeting in Lucknow, where commission members debated a range of approaches to tackle persistent safety concerns for women. Maneesha Ahlawat, a commission member, explained that while these discussions are still in the preliminary stages, the commission intends to pursue official approval for implementation.

“The discussions are preliminary. Feasibility of these proposals is yet to be decided. Once approved, these proposals will be submitted to the government to draft a policy for ground-level implementation,” she told reporters.

Key recommendations include installing CCTV systems in coaching centers, drama centers, and other commercial establishments where women frequently visit. According to the commission’s proposals, shops specializing in women’s attire should employ female staff to assist female customers, and schools should be mandated to verify that female security personnel or female teachers accompany students on school buses.

Shamli District Probation Officer Hamid Hussain has already issued instructions for establishments to start adopting these guidelines, even before they are officially enacted. “Key directives include mandatory female trainers or teachers in women’s gyms, drama, and yoga centers, along with the installation of CCTV systems with DVR capabilities,” Hussain stated, emphasizing the need for visible safety measures to deter potential misconduct.

While the recommendations have garnered support from some quarters, they have also sparked a debate about whether such measures address the root causes of safety concerns or merely restrict interactions between men and women.

Neelam Vatsayan, a prominent women’s rights activist, has voiced concerns over the implications of these recommendations. “Safety for women goes beyond physical separation from men in public spaces.

While intentions may be good, we need to focus on broader social reform and education to address attitudes and behavior. We cannot ignore that women’s empowerment and safety are interconnected,” Vatsayan said.

She added that these measures, if implemented, should be part of a larger plan that includes awareness campaigns and stronger law enforcement against harassment.

The Women’s Commission is now preparing to forward the recommendations to the state government.

If approved, the government will be tasked with drafting a comprehensive policy to ensure that these safety measures can be effectively implemented across Uttar Pradesh.

The commission is hopeful that these steps will not only enhance physical safety for women but also foster a greater sense of security in public spaces.

The proposals have stirred public debate, with supporters hailing the focus on female safety and critics questioning whether such measures will have a meaningful impact on women’s empowerment.

As the policy undergoes further scrutiny, the Women’s Commission intends to work with civil society groups to refine its approach, taking feedback from various stakeholders before finalizing the recommendations.

“While these proposals might sound radical, they represent the lengths we are willing to go to ensure women feel safe,” Ahlawat emphasized.

“Our goal is to foster an environment where women feel empowered, secure, and respected.”