No let-up in Delhi pollution, air quality 'very poor'

New Delhi: Delhiites woke up to toxic air on Sunday as the air quality remained in the 'very poor' category.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) of the national capital stood at 334. Some areas, including Alipur, Anand Vihar, Jahangirpuri, Rohini, and Bawana, continued to experience 'very poor' air quality.

The AQI classifications are: 0-50 'good', 51-100 'satisfactory', 101-200 'moderate', 201-300 'poor', 301-400 'very poor', and 401-500 is 'severe'.

Meanwhile, the minimum temperature on Sunday morning settled at 18 degree celsius, one degree above the season's average for this time.

At 8:30 am, the humidity level was 91 percent, according to the India Meteorological Department.

The weather department has forecast a mainly clear sky in the morning, with smog or mist likely in the evening and night. The maximum temperature is expected to reach around 32 degree celsius.

A layer of smog covered the national capital Monday morning and the air quality was recorded in the "very poor" category with an average AQI of 358 at 9 am, according to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data.

Delhi has been witnessing very high of level of air pollution for the past few weeks which has been primarily blamed on stubble-burning in neighbouring states, Diwali fireworks and low wind speed.

The AQI was in the 'very poor' category on Saturday and Friday as well.