No jhuggis will be removed: CM Gupta vows homes for all before any demolitions

New Delhi: Chief Minister Rekha Gupta on Friday assured that no slum in the national capital will be demolished before its residents are provided permanent housing, outlining an ambitious agenda for urban renewal and inclusive growth.

Speaking at the 17th National Real Estate Development Council (NAREDCO) National Convention, Gupta said her administration would revise policies to safeguard dignity and housing security for all citizens. “Har ek ko makaan denge, aur ek bhi jhuggi tootne nahi denge (We will not let any jhuggis get demolished and everyone will get a permanent home),” she declared, adding that the government’s goal was to convert all informal settlements into permanent homes.

The event, held under the theme “Growth Bhi, Green Bhi”, focused on sustainable development in the National Capital Territory. Gupta detailed plans to collaborate with private developers to reshape Delhi’s infrastructure, aiming to close longstanding development gaps and target double-digit economic growth through public-private partnerships (PPPs).

“Our vision is to build state-of-the-art hospitals, schools, shopping complexes, and residential colonies that cater to the needs of every citizen,” she said. She also urged the real estate sector to support pollution-control measures such as installing parali-processing units and to participate in projects to clean and rejuvenate the Yamuna River.

Citing Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for accelerated progress in the capital, Gupta noted, “PM ne bola hai – Delhi aage badhegi toh desh aage badhega.” She said ministers were working up to 18 hours daily to help Delhi match the pace of other cities that had surged ahead over the past decades.

Referring to what she described as decades of missed opportunities, Gupta remarked, “The people of Delhi lost a lot in those 27 years. Now, we have to give Delhi a fresh start from zero.”

She also announced labour reforms, particularly the removal of a 1954 rule that barred women from working night shifts. “It should be a woman’s choice whether to work at night or not. The government cannot impose decisions on them,” she said, promising safe work environments alongside the expanded opportunities. In addition to housing and labour initiatives, Gupta pledged to streamline licensing and approval processes to attract more investment. “We will consolidate all licensing powers under a single-window system — no more multiple agencies delaying work. The government, not the MCD, will issue factory licenses,” she said.

The chief minister reiterated that the capital’s future development must integrate sustainability measures, including rooftop solar installations, rainwater harvesting, decentralised sewage systems, and improved transport hubs such as the ISBT. Her comments came a day after she addressed the curtain raiser for the same convention, where she stressed the need for rapid PPP-driven development. “We need just 27 months to rectify 27 years of stagnation,” she said, inviting private players to submit proposals for projects ranging from healthcare and markets to decentralised river-cleaning solutions.

Delhi Labour and Employment Minister Kapil Mishra, who also attended Friday’s convention, highlighted the need for workforce development in partnership with industry. “We are ready to establish a Joint Skill Development Centre. The training will be led by the private sector in areas where there is a shortage of skilled workers. Land and funds we have; let us work together to empower the workforce,” Mishra said.

NAREDCO Chairman Dr Niranjan Hiranandani called for an industry-wide shift toward environmentally conscious construction. “The time for green real estate is now. We must move beyond traditional methods and embrace energy-efficient, smart urban infrastructure,” he told participants.

NAREDCO President G Hari Babu described the August 29–30 convention as a “policy accelerator” designed to address hurdles such as approval delays, weak rental frameworks, and rising construction costs. The gathering is expected to bring together more than 800 stakeholders from government, industry, and civil society to outline a roadmap for a sustainable and investment-ready Delhi.