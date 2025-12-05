No fresh India–Russia submarine pact, Centre issues clarification

New Delhi: The government on Thursday rejected a Bloomberg report suggesting that India had finalised a new 2 billion dollar submarine agreement with Russia ahead of President Vladimir Putin’s visit. Using the hashtag #PIBFactCheck, it stated that the report was inaccurate and that no fresh deal had been signed. The submarine reference in the report, officials clarified, relates to a previously approved lease arrangement from March 2019, whose delivery has been postponed and is now expected in 2028.