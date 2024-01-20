No flights between 10:20 am and 12:45 pm at Delhi airport till Jan 26

New Delhi: From 10:20 am to 12:45 pm daily until January 26, there will be no flight arrivals or departures at the Delhi airport due to Republic Day preparations and celebrations, as per the revised NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).

This restriction applies to all flights, including scheduled and non-scheduled, during this period. Additionally, airspace restrictions in the national capital will be in effect from January 19 to January 29. During January 19-25, non-scheduled flights of scheduled airlines and chartered flights won’t be allowed to land or take off from 10 am to 1:15 pm. From January 26 to 29, these restrictions will be applicable from 6 am to 9 pm.

It’s important to note that operations by the Indian Air Force, BSF, Army aviation helicopters, and state-owned aircraft/helicopters flying with the Governor/Chief Minister of a state are not impacted by the NOTAM. The Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) in Delhi, handling approximately 1,300 daily flights, is the country’s largest airport.