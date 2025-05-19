No expiry date on truce with Pakistan, says Indian Army

New Delhi: The Indian Army on Sunday clarified that the recent understanding between the Directors General of Military Operations (DGMOs) of India and Pakistan to halt hostilities remains in effect with no designated end date.

“There is no expiry date to it,” the Army stated in response to reports suggesting that the arrangement was concluded this evening. The statement came amid speculation that the ceasefire understanding, reached through hotline communication, had a time limit and was set to lapse.

The latest interaction between the DGMOs took place on May 12, reaffirming a decision to cease all military activity between the two nations. That agreement followed a previous conversation on May 10, during which a short-term halt to hostilities was arranged after several days of escalated military exchanges.

Media outlets earlier reported that another round of DGMO-level talks might be scheduled for Sunday. However, the Indian Army dismissed such reports, stating, “There are no DGMO talks scheduled today.”

Hostilities between the two militaries intensified after India launched strikes under Operation Sindoor on May 7 in retaliation for the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam. In response, Pakistan launched multiple attacks on Indian military installations on May 8, 9, and 10. India countered with strong retaliatory measures, reportedly damaging critical Pakistani military assets, including air bases, command centers, and radar infrastructure.

On May 10, Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced that both sides had agreed to cease all military activity across land, air, and sea with immediate effect. This de-escalation

move came after four days of heightened conflict that had raised regional tensions.

Further statements from Pakistani officials have added layers to the timeline. Pakistan’s Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar informed the Senate on May 15 that the DGMOs spoke again on May 14 to discuss the ceasefire. According to Dar, the original arrangement reached on May 10 was to remain in effect until May 12, then extended during subsequent talks to May 14 and again to May 18.

While the Indian military has not commented on Dar’s account of the May 14 talks, it reiterated its commitment to measures that could help lower tensions along the border. The Army said it would move forward with steps to scale back the current state of operational readiness as part of ongoing confidence-building efforts, in accordance with the May 10 understanding.

During the May 12 discussion, both military officers reportedly agreed that neither side would engage in any aggressive or hostile actions and would work to reduce troop deployment in forward areas.