No discrimination in govt schemes, says PM Modi

Ayodhya/ Sitapur/ Etawah (UP): On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Ram temple in Ayodhya for the first time since the idol’s consecration on January 22. He offered prayers at the temple and held a roadshow in the city. In a televised ceremony two days ahead of the third phase of the Lok Sabha elections, Modi was seen prostrating before the Ram Lalla idol.



Modi had earlier rallied supporters in Etawah and Sitapur.

Addressing a rally in Dhaurahra, the Prime Minister highlighted the inclusive nature of the BJP’s development initiatives, emphasising that benefits such as housing under the PM housing scheme and connections under the Ujjwala Yojana were distributed without discrimination, including to the Muslim community. Modi criticised the Congress and INDIA bloc, accusing them of using Muslims as political pawns and suggesting that the community is now distancing itself from these parties.

Modi also addressed a gathering in Etawah. He criticised the dynastic politics of the Samajwadi Party and the Congress contrasting it with his and UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to the nation’s future generations, given that neither have children of their own.

Modi said: “Muslim brothers and sisters are seeing that (houses under) PM housing scheme were given to all the needy. Be it water connection or gas cylinder under Ujjwala Yojana, every government benefit was given to all...they (Muslims) are also getting benefits of all schemes without discrimination,”

“The Muslim community also realises that the Congress and INDI alliance have made them pawns,” he said, adding that “that is why the Muslim community is also distancing itself from these contractors of vote bank politics”.

Now, to save the Muslim vote bank, these people (opposition) are playing a new game and are out doing appeasement in the open, he said. The Prime Minister asserted his dedication to India’s long-term strength and accused the opposition of spreading falsehoods about democracy and the Constitution. He claimed that the Congress and INDIA bloc’s manifesto aligns with the Muslim League’s ideology and opposes religion-based reservations, which he vowed to prevent.

Modi further accused the Opposition of planning to revoke the benefits of schemes like free ration and Vande Bharat trains and questioned their intentions regarding the Ram Temple and Vishwanath corridor. He concluded by addressing the welfare of sugarcane farmers, assuring that the BJP government has rectified the payment issues they faced under the previous SP government.

Meanwhile in Ayodhya, the temple’s entrance was adorned with floral decorations, featuring an ‘Om’ symbol crafted from yellow petals and floral representations of a bow and arrow.

The deity Ram Lalla was dressed in light pink, as per the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra.

Modi expressed his admiration for Ayodhya’s residents, praising their large hearts and welcoming their blessings during the roadshow.

The upcoming fifth phase of elections on May 20 includes the Faizabad Lok Sabha seat, encompassing Ayodhya. The third phase on May 7 will see 10 Uttar Pradesh constituencies vote, with 13 more following in the fourth phase on May 13.

Accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and BJP candidate Lallu Singh, Modi commenced the roadshow post-prayers.

The procession drew diverse crowds, including saree-clad women leading the prime minister’s vehicle.

Wielding a lit lotus, the symbol of his party, Modi acknowledged the onlookers. Chants of “Jai Sri Ram” and “Modi, Modi” resonated among the crowd, many of whom captured the moment with photos and videos.

Cultural performances and saffron flag-waving by party affiliates punctuated the route, with some supporters displaying lotus emblems and images of Modi. The hour-long roadshow started at the temple and ended at Naya Ghat crossing, also known as Lata Mangeshkar Chowk.