No country should overstep any boundaries: Garcetti on Pannun case

New Delhi: In a recent interview with ANI, Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, highlighted the significance of respecting boundaries in the ongoing probe into the supposed assassination scheme against Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, a terrorist designated by India.

Garcetti stressed the importance of not overstepping any boundaries, stating that no nation or government official should partake in plans to assassinate a foreign national. He pointed out that such actions would infringe upon basic principles of sovereignty and rights.

In response to Pannun’s threats against India, Garcetti underscored the US’s dedication to safeguarding freedom of speech, even when it might be contentious. He warned about the risks of violating individuals’ rights to express their opinions and discussed the potential pitfalls of arresting individuals based

solely on their speech. Garcetti shared personal anecdotes to illustrate the challenge of striking a balance between protecting free speech and preventing harm or violence.

The ambassador reiterated the American belief in preserving freedom of speech while ensuring that individuals are held accountable within the confines of

the law.

He highlighted that any allegations or actions that breach legal boundaries would be addressed through due process. Garcetti praised India’s proactive stance in setting up a commission of inquiry to thoroughly investigate the matter.

Reflecting on the strong partnership between India and the US, Garcetti emphasised the ongoing collaboration between the two nations in the investigation. He expressed satisfaction with the cooperation received from Indian authorities and highlighted the seriousness with which both countries are addressing the issue.

He expressed his pleasure at India’s decision to assemble this commission of inquiry, staffed with senior law enforcement officials, and their diligent efforts to uncover any evidence of a murder-for-hire plot involving anyone from the Indian government.

Garcetti confirmed that both countries have been responsive to each other’s requests in the investigation.

He stated: “I believe, strongly, that so far, everything that’s

been asked of the Indian government has been done. And I

would say vice versa. Whenever there are accusations in the other direction, we take that incredibly seriously.”

Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, an India-designated terrorist with American and Canadian citizenship, has consistently issued threats against India.

Last year, Pannun threatened to halt Air India operations on November 19 and later threatened to attack the Indian Parliament on the anniversary of the Parliament attack on December 13.

Garcetti also addressed the charges brought by the US Justice Department against an Indian national, Nikhil Gupta, for his alleged involvement in the murder-for-hire plot targeting Pannun. While recognizing the severity of the situation, Garcetti reiterated the importance of following legal procedures and ensuring that justice is served..