No civilised nation decides citizenship on basis of religion: Kerala CM

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said on Monday that no civilised nation in the world has made religion the basis of citizenship, and the BJP-led union government's contentious Citizenship Amendment Law is against the secular values of the country.

When everyone came forward protesting against the CAA and to safeguard secularism, the Congress did not raise any significant protest against the BJP government's move, he alleged.

As Lok Sabha polls are just four days away in the state, Vijayan was addressing an election meeting in Mattannur, in this northern district.

"No civilised nation has decided citizenship on the basis of religion. No country divides refugees on the lines of their religion," Vijayan said.

India is making religion the basis of deciding citizenship. It is destroying secular values, he charged.

While several national leaders, including those from Communist parties, were arrested for protesting against the CAA in New Delhi years ago, no Congress leaders were among them, Vijayan alleged.

The CM accused the 18 Congress-led UDF MPs from the state of attending a feast hosted by the party president on the day when the national capital had witnessed the fiercest agitation against the CAA.

Vijayan further asked why the Congress, which is claimed to be a secular party, cannot oppose the RSS agenda being implemented in the country.

The LDF government in the state has been adopting a strong stand against dividing people on the lines of religion, he said.

The Marxist veteran also claimed that the southern state is witnessing a pro-LDF wave during the election campaign and that the ruling front would achieve a remarkable success in the Lok Sabha election to be held on April 26.