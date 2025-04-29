‘No child left behind’: Centre plans AI in govt curricula to match private standards

New Delhi: Despite increasing admissions in private schools across the country as per reports, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan asserted that a majority of students still rely on government schools for their education.

Emphasising the government’s commitment to quality education, Pradhan announced that in the past two months, the Centre has been brainstorming on integrating Artificial Intelligence (AI) tools in government school curricula to ensure students receive education at par with private institutions.

Speaking at the launch of Scaling Mount UPSC: Inspiring Stories of Young IAS Officers at the Constitution Club, Pradhan reiterated that “government school students should have the same access and rights as private school students.” He said the government is determined to empower every student, irrespective of their background, with quality education and digital tools necessary for a competitive future.

The event marked the launch of a powerful new book by IAS officer Sajjan Yadav, currently Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance. The book showcases the journeys of seven young IAS officers who overcame adversity, poverty, disability, and regional isolation to succeed in the UPSC Civil Services Exam—one of the most competitive in the world.

Among the inspiring stories is that of Wasim Ahmad Bhatt, a youth from a remote village in Anantnag, Kashmir, who secured an all-India rank of 7 in the 2022 UPSC exam. While addressing the gathering, Pradhan referenced the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam and said, “Stories like that (of Wasim Ahmad Bhatt from Kashmir) give us hope.”

The book also highlights stories such as Anjali Sharma, who pursued her IAS dreams despite losing her vision in class 10, and Satyam Gandhi, who rose from a small village in Bihar after facing multiple academic and financial setbacks.

Author Sajjan Yadav said he wanted the book to portray the real struggles and resilience of aspirants. “These stories show that language, physical limitations, or economic hardship are no barriers to success if one has the right strategy and determination.”

Former IAS officer and India’s G20 Sherpa Amitabh Kant added that the book would serve as a “guidepost for future generations” and inspire young Indians to pursue public service with integrity and purpose.