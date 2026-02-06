‘No cause for panic over missing person cases’

New Delhi: Amid rising chatter on social media and neighbourhood platforms about missing persons, the Delhi Police on Thursday sought to allay public fears, asserting that there is no cause for panic in the capital, particularly concerning missing children, even as official data underscores continuing challenges in tracing all cases.



Police officials said there has been no increase in the reporting of missing persons in Delhi compared to previous periods. Instead, January 2026 saw a decline in such reports when measured against the same month in earlier years.

They emphasised that the crime reporting system remains fair and transparent, enabling citizens to file missing person complaints not only at local police stations but also through online portals and the ERSS–112 emergency service.

Under prescribed Standard Operating Procedures, police teams are mandated to launch immediate efforts to trace missing persons in every case, with children accorded the highest priority. Dedicated Missing Persons Squads are operational across all districts, while the Crime Branch’s Anti-Human Trafficking Unit provides specialised support in sensitive cases.

Officials further clarified that no evidence has emerged so far to indicate the involvement of any organised gang in cases of missing or abducted children in the city.

Police data from January 1 to 15, 2026 provides insight into the scale of the issue. During this period, 807 people were reported missing in Delhi — an average of about 54 cases per day. Of these, 509 were women and girls, accounting for nearly two-thirds of all reports, while 298 were men. So far, 235 individuals have been traced, leaving 572 cases unresolved.

Minors accounted for 191 of the missing persons, raising concerns over child safety. Girls formed a significant majority among missing children, with 146 cases compared to 45 boys. Teenagers made up the bulk of missing minors, with 169 adolescents reported missing, including 138 girls. Police records show that nearly 71 per cent of these teenage cases remain unresolved.

In younger age groups, 13 children aged between eight and 12 and nine children below eight years were reported missing, of whom only six have been traced so far.

Adults constituted the largest category overall. During the same period, 616 adults were reported missing — 363 women and 253 men. Police have located 181 adults, while 435 cases remain pending.

The figures align with a longer-term trend in the capital. In 2025, over 24,500 missing person cases were recorded in Delhi, with women comprising more than 60 per cent. Over the past decade, nearly 2.3 lakh people have gone missing in the city, with around 52,000 cases still unresolved.

Police said efforts to trace missing persons are ongoing and urged the public to ignore rumours, warning that strict legal action will be taken against those spreading misinformation.